Half Of Americans Now Working Remotely Want To Continue After Virus Crisis Ends - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:40 PM

About half of Americans working remotely would prefer to make the arrangement permanent once the coronavirus pandemic ends, a Gallup poll revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) About half of Americans working remotely would prefer to make the arrangement permanent once the coronavirus pandemic ends, a Gallup poll revealed on Friday.

"Half of remote workers say that if it were up to them, they would continue to work from home because they prefer it.

This includes 22% for whom that's the only reason and another 27% who cite concerns about the coronavirus in addition to personal preference," a press release accompanying the poll said.

Overall, 70 percent of respondents said they were either always or sometimes working remotely.

Now that some employees may be able to return to their workplace, it appears only a quarter are emotionally ready, according to the poll. Another quarter are reluctant to return specifically because of concerns about contracting COVID-19.

