Half Of Americans Oppose Allowing Foreigners To Buy Real Estate In US - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 08:08 PM

About 50% of Americans expressed opposition to allowing foreigners, particularly from Russia and China, to obtain real estate in the US, a new Morning Consult survey said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) About 50% of Americans expressed opposition to allowing foreigners, particularly from Russia and China, to obtain real estate in the US, a new Morning Consult survey said on Tuesday.

"Half of U.S. adults are at least somewhat opposed to allowing foreign entities to buy real estate in the United States. When asked what justifies additional scrutiny of foreign land purchases, U.S. adults most often pointed to military security," the survey said.

Almost two-thirds of Americans said individuals or entities from Russia (67%) and China (65%) should be subjects for "very close" attention when purchasing real estate in the US. About 60% mentioned Iran, and 53% said Saudi Arabia also should be on that list.

"The number of proposed state-level restrictions on foreign land ownership has ballooned in recent months. Justifications include food and economic security and concerns over espionage by foreign adversaries (mostly China)," the survey said.

Almost 40% of Americans expressed concerns over military security. About a quarter of respondents said that real estate purchases by foreigners should be scrutinized because of economic reasons, while 13% mentioned food security, according to the poll.

People also expressed concerns over foreign property holdings near energy infrastructures, military bases, and water resources, it added.

Almost two-thirds (60%) consider it unacceptable if foreign governments would purchase property in the US. More than half expressed the same opinion about foreign companies and individuals who do not live in the US.

However, 56% of Americans said that non-citizens who permanently live in the country could purchase real estate, the poll added.

The survey was conducted March 31-April 3, 2023, among 2,200 US adults.

