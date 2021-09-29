Half of Americans Oppose Biden Plan to Double US Refugee Admissions to 125,000 - Poll

UrduPoint.com

Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:15 PM

President Joe Biden's plan to raise the cap on refugees from 62,500 to 125,000 in fiscal year 2022, which begins Friday, remains broadly unpopular with half of the voters in the United States and support from just 37 percent, a Morning Consult poll commissioned by Politico revealed on Wednesday

"Voters were twice as likely to strongly oppose the directive as they were to strongly support it, an imbalance driven by Republicans: 65 percent of GOP (Republican) voters strongly opposed the move, compared with 32 percent of Democrats who strongly supported it. The enthusiasm gap on the topic has been consistent throughout Biden's term," a press release explaining the poll said.

The 50 percent opposition in the latest survey was nearly identical to when voters were asked in May about support for Biden's decision to raise the refugee cap for fiscal 2021 from a historic low of 15,000 set by the Trump administration to 62,500, the release said.

The poll also reflected Democrats' vulnerability on immigration, which has been featured with increasing prominence in Republican messaging ahead of 2022 mid-term elections, the release also said.

A 55 percent majority of voters disapproved of Biden's handling of immigration, up 16 percentage points from his opening weeks in office and his worst marks on a list of 14 issues regularly tracked in Morning Consult/Politico polling, the release added.

The survey also indicated Republicans in Congress are narrowly favored over their Democratic counterparts, 44 percent to 39 percent, on trust to handle immigration - a sizable swing from January, when Democrats in Congress had a 10-point edge in trust on the question, according to the release.

The poll of 2,000 registers voters was conducted from September 24 to 27 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

