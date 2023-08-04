Open Menu

Half Of Americans View Latest Trump Criminal Charges As 'Very Serious' - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Half of Americans View Latest Trump Criminal Charges as 'Very Serious' - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Just over half of Americans (51%) believe that the charges in the third criminal indictment of former US President Trump over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results are "very serious," according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday.

A similar number, 52%, agreed that Trump should have been charged with a crime in the case and 49% said he should suspend his 2024 presidential campaign. At the same time, 46% saw the charges against him as politically motivated while 40% did not.

The poll of 1,076 adults was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, after the latest indictment was unsealed.

In comparison, fewer Americans saw the charges in the first two indictments Trump is facing as "very serious," according to ABC News/Ipsos polls conducted in their wake. Thirty percent of Americans saw the first indictment - related to hush money paid via Trump's personal attorney to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 - as "very serious" and 42% saw the charges in the second indictment - related to his retention of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort - as "very serious."

Related Topics

Election Trump Same Money Criminals 2016 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

15 minutes ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

26 minutes ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

30 minutes ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

33 minutes ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

36 minutes ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

58 minutes ago
Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

1 hour ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

2 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

2 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

2 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

2 hours ago
 IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhan ..

IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhana maintainbility case against ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World