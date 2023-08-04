Half of Americans View Latest Trump Criminal Charges as 'Very Serious' - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Just over half of Americans (51%) believe that the charges in the third criminal indictment of former US President Trump over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results are "very serious," according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday.

A similar number, 52%, agreed that Trump should have been charged with a crime in the case and 49% said he should suspend his 2024 presidential campaign. At the same time, 46% saw the charges against him as politically motivated while 40% did not.

The poll of 1,076 adults was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, after the latest indictment was unsealed.

In comparison, fewer Americans saw the charges in the first two indictments Trump is facing as "very serious," according to ABC News/Ipsos polls conducted in their wake. Thirty percent of Americans saw the first indictment - related to hush money paid via Trump's personal attorney to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 - as "very serious" and 42% saw the charges in the second indictment - related to his retention of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort - as "very serious."