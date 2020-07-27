UrduPoint.com
Half Of Bangladesh Affected By Devastating Floods, 119 Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:02 PM

Almost half of Bangladesh remained in the grip of floods on Monday with scores of casualties reported

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Almost half of Bangladesh remained in the grip of floods on Monday with scores of casualties reported.

According to the daily flood situation report of the country's disaster response coordination center, the floods have killed 119 people in 21 (out of 64) districts since June 30.

Of the victims, 96 people died of drowning, 13 of snakebites, eight of lightning, and one of diarrhea.

According to the government's another daily disaster situation report prepared by the country's National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRCC) under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the floods have affected nearly 5 million people and displaced hundreds of thousands of families.

The report said 43,78,732 people were affected due to the floods in 31 out of the country's total 64 districts.

Floods reportedly caused widespread damage to habitation, crops, roads and highways across vast swathes of the country. tv reports showed wide areas of land are underwater in parts of Bangladesh as major rivers overflowed since last week.

Officials said the onrush of water from hills across the Indian borders has virtually worsened the situation in the country.

Bangladeshi State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said they had rushed teams of disaster response forces to carry out the rescue, distribute relief materials and supervise centers where the flood-affected families have taken shelter.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked officials to remain alert to tackle floods which come as a further blow at a time when the country is feeling the severe pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic.

