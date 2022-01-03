Half of Black Children in UK Growing up in Poverty - Labour Report

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) More than half of black children in the UK are growing up in poverty, and are now more than twice as likely to be growing up poor as white children, recent research commissioned by the Labour Party has found.

According to analysis released to The Guardian newspaper by the opposition party, the total number of black children living in poor households has more than doubled over the past decade, rising from 42% in 2010-11 to 53% in 2019-20.

"There is little wonder that child poverty has skyrocketed over the last decade when Conservative ministers have done so little to tackle the structural inequalities driving it," Labour lawmaker Anneliese Dodds was quoted as saying.

Dodds, who is also shadow secretary of state for women and equality, pointed to "Conservative incompetence and denialism about the existence of structural racism" as exacerbating the problem.

Overall, the study based on government data for households with "relatively low income" showed there has been a 4% increase in the proportion of all children living in poor households, rising from 27% in 2010-11 to 31% in 2019-20.