UrduPoint.com

Half Of Black Children In UK Growing Up In Poverty - Labour Report

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Half of Black Children in UK Growing up in Poverty - Labour Report

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) More than half of black children in the UK are growing up in poverty, and are now more than twice as likely to be growing up poor as white children, recent research commissioned by the Labour Party has found.

According to analysis released to The Guardian newspaper by the opposition party, the total number of black children living in poor households has more than doubled over the past decade, rising from 42% in 2010-11 to 53% in 2019-20.

"There is little wonder that child poverty has skyrocketed over the last decade when Conservative ministers have done so little to tackle the structural inequalities driving it," Labour lawmaker Anneliese Dodds was quoted as saying.

Dodds, who is also shadow secretary of state for women and equality, pointed to "Conservative incompetence and denialism about the existence of structural racism" as exacerbating the problem.

Overall, the study based on government data for households with "relatively low income" showed there has been a 4% increase in the proportion of all children living in poor households, rising from 27% in 2010-11 to 31% in 2019-20.

Related Topics

Poor United Kingdom Women All From Government Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Sialkot lynching case: Physical remand of suspects ..

Sialkot lynching case: Physical remand of suspects extended till January 17

8 minutes ago
 Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Patha ..

Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Pathan” postponed due to increasi ..

25 minutes ago
 Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

21 minutes ago
 Export target of $15.125 achieved in first half of ..

Export target of $15.125 achieved in first half of 2021-22: MoC

21 minutes ago
 Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsma ..

Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsman orders

21 minutes ago
 Foreign arrivals in Nepal down nearly 35 pct in 20 ..

Foreign arrivals in Nepal down nearly 35 pct in 2021

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.