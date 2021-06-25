UrduPoint.com
Half Of Britons Believe In Existence Of Aliens - Pollster

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Half of Britons Believe in Existence of Aliens - Pollster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Half of the United Kingdom believes in the existence of aliens, while about one-third is confident they do not exist, according to a YouGov poll, released on Friday.

Earlier in the month, media reported an investigation into UFO sightings by the US Department of Defense, which did not reach a definitive conclusion on the matter.

"A new US government report on sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) neither confirms nor denies 'alien activity'. YouGov data shows that half of Britons (50%) believe aliens exist, including a fifth (22%) who say they've been to Earth.

Only three in ten people (29%) feel certain they're not real," the pollster said in a statement.

Twenty percent of UK citizens say they either witnessed a UFO themselves or know someone who allegedly has.

"Britons are inclined to believe it's very (21%) or fairly (28%) likely that the government knows something about UFOs that it's not sharing with the public. Around two in five are not convinced, including a fifth (21%) who say it's very unlikely the government is covering something up," YouGov added.

The US Pentagon is expected to release an unclassified report on UFO sightings to Congress later in the day.

