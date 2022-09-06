UrduPoint.com

Half Of Britons Dissatisfied With Truss Elected As UK Prime Minister - Poll

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Half of Britons are dissatisfied with Liz Truss having been elected as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, while only 4% are very happy about her victory, according to a poll conducted by YouGov on Monday.

The survey showed that only 4% of Britons were "very happy" with Truss as the new prime minister, 18% stated being "relatively happy," 17% said they were "relatively disappointed," 33% feel "very disappointed," another 28% found it difficult to answer the question. Among conservatives alone, only 9% are "very satisfied" with the election of Truss as the new UK leader, while 15% are "very disappointed."

Meanwhile, 67% of respondents said they at all or almost did not trust the Truss cabinet in political decisions and its plans to combat the crisis of the living cost, while only 19% have some degree of trust.

The rest of the interviewees found it difficult to assess the level of their confidence in the new government.

While comparing Truss with her predecessor, Boris Johnson, 40% of Britons voiced opinion that they would be "almost the same," 14% said Truss would be better than Johnson, and 27% expressed belief that she would be worse. Another 19%  found it difficult to answer the question.

The poll was conducted on Monday, September 5, with 2,488 Britons aged 18 and over participating in the interview. Statistical error was not specified.

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was elected the head of the country's Conservative Party. On Tuesday, she will become the new UK prime minister. Truss won 81,300 votes from members of the Conservative Party, thus overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.

