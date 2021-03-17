UrduPoint.com
Half Of Canadians Want To Move On From Trudeau But Oppose Spring Election - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Half of Canadians desire to see a change in leadership in Ottawa but oppose a spring election as the country battles the novel coronavirus pandemic, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Wednesday.

"While the appetite for an election in the coming months is varied, half of the population (49 percent) now says that it is time for a change in government. This opinion is partially counteracted by one-in-three (35 percent) who disagree," the poll said.

The desire to move on from incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is led by Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) voters - 88 percent support a change of leadership on Parliament Hill - and at least a third of those who voted either for the New Democrats, Greens and the Bloc Quebecois in previous elections.

However, only 23 percent have an appetite for an immediate call to the polls, with support rising to 37 percent for an election potentially held in the late spring or summer.

Instead, two thirds of Canadians support a call to the polls between September and the end of 2021, when the Trudeau government has vowed to complete the country's mass vaccination program.

At present, Canada's governing Liberal Party leads the Federal vote intention with the support of 35 percent of respondents, ahead of the CPC by 4 percent, the poll said.

Trudeau currently maintains a 45 percent approval rating, with 52 percent disapproving of the country's 23rd prime minister, according to the poll.

Canada has twice been pushed to the brink of an election since the last federal campaign, held in October 2019, and there is strong speculation that an election will be triggered sometime in 2021.

