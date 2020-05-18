UrduPoint.com
Half Of Canadians Who Contracted Novel Coronavirus Have Recovered - Public Health Officer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Half of Canadians confirmed to have contacted the novel coronavirus have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said in a statement on Monday.

"As of Monday, May 18, there are 77,306 COVID-19 cases, including 5,805 deaths.

More than 38,828 or 50 per cent of cases are now recovered," the statement said.

Tam said that 26,000 to 28,000 people on average are being tested daily across Canada.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Monday, more than 1,754,000 people confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, to 37 percent, have recovered, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

