Half Of Children In Beirut Suffer Trauma After Port Explosion - UNICEF

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:01 PM

Half of the children in Beirut are showing signs of trauma in the wake of the massive explosion that killed more than 170 people and devastated much of the city, UNICEF spokesperson Marixie Mercado said during a press briefing in Geneva on Friday

"First, on psychosocial support, which is a major programmatic priority: In a rapid needs assessment conducted by UNICEF and partners, which took place between the 10 and 17 August, half of respondents reported that children in their households were showing changes in behaviour or signs of trauma or extreme stress following the explosions," Mercado said.

Mercado said these behaviors and symptoms include severe anxiety; quietness or withdrawing from parents and families; nightmares and trouble sleeping; as well as aggressive behavior. Moreover, one-third of households reported negative symptoms among adults as well, the spokesperson noted.

"It is clear the needs are immense. Many children will require urgent and sustained psychosocial support to address the trauma of living through the blasts," Mercado said. "UNICEF's psychosocial support comes in the form of psychosocial kits for children and parents; setting up child-friendly spaces in affected areas; and the provision of more specialized, intensive, and longer-term support for those who need it.

Mercado said UNICEF along with its partners have already managed to reach hundreds of children with psycho-social first aid and hundreds of caregivers with health counseling and referrals.

The spokesperson noted, however, that UNICEF still needs $46.7 million from donors to address the immediate needs of children and families over the next three months.

"We have received $1.3 million, with more in the pipeline. We are grateful for these timely and flexible contributions and further support is vital," Mercado said.

The massive blast, caused by improper storage of explosive ammonium nitrate in the Beirut port, brought widespread destruction and left 178 people killed and thousands more injured. Lebanese President Michel Aoun estimated that the blast had caused around $15 billion in damages. The Lebanese government declared a state of emergency in the capital and resigned less than a week later, following public anger that prompted thousands of protesters to take to the streets of Beirut.

