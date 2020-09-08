UrduPoint.com
Half Of Children Who Have Gone Through COVID-19 Had Mild Form Of Disease - Rospotrebnadzor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Nearly 50,000 children went through the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Russia in the first six months of 2020, half of them had a mild form of the disease, 32 percent were asymptomatic, and only 0.2 percent had a severe form, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik.

In the first half of 2020, a total of 47,712 cases of COVID-19 in children were registered in Russia, which amounted to 8.4 percent of the total number of cases, Rospotrebnadzor said.

"A retrospective analysis of all cases of confirmed COVID-19 in children during this period in the Russian Federation showed that the majority of them (49.9%) had a mild form of the novel coronavirus infection," it said.

