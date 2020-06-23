UrduPoint.com
Half of Chinese Canadians Report Being Insulted Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Half of Chinese Canadians report being subjected to insults amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, an Angus Reid poll revealed on Monday.

The poll, conducted in conjunction with the University of Alberta, revealed growing sentiment against Chinese Canadians across the country, in large part provoked by negative coverage from the mainstream media that blame the spread of the virus with the Chinese Canadian community.

"When those who have ever experienced these encounters over the last three months are totaled, fully two-thirds of Chinese Canadians (64 percent) have faced at least some level of disrespect during COVID-19, while half (50 percent) reported being called Names or otherwise insulted and two-in-five have been intimidated or threatened (43 percent)," the findings said.

The majority of respondents - 64 percent - also said that mainstream media coverage negatively affected Canadians' perception of their fellow nationals of Chinese ancestry.

A further 81 percent said that media coverage has adversely portrayed China, including 34 percent who believe the effect has been very negative.

Chinese Canadians said the tense atmosphere has led them to change part of their routines to avoid unpleasant encounters and a sizeable share - 24 percent - say they "feel like an outsider in Canada."

Chinese Canadian advocacy groups have highlighted a myriad of racist incidents since the onset of the pandemic and leading all levels of government, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to denounce bigotry against Canadians of East Asian descent.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have originated in the city of Wuhan, China. The pandemic has sparked widespread backlash against China, most notably from US President Donald Trump.

