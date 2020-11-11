Half of Depression Sufferers in Germany Had Treatment Canceled During Lockdown -Foundation

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Germany has had an impact on patients suffering from depression, with one in two patients having their treatment appointments canceled during the lockdown, Heike Friedewald, a representative of the German foundation for research and education on depression Stiftung Deutsche Depressionshilfe, told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Germany has had an impact on patients suffering from depression, with one in two patients having their treatment appointments canceled during the lockdown, Heike Friedewald, a representative of the German foundation for research and education on depression Stiftung Deutsche Depressionshilfe, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the foundation published the fourth annual study "Depression Barometer" on the situation with the fight against this disorder in Germany. Every year in Germany about 5.3 million people undergo treatment for depression, including both new patients and those who continue their therapy.

"Measures against COVID-19 have made the daily life of people with depression more difficult, because during the therapy it is hard to develop the skills to lead a balanced lifestyle, in accordance with a certain established routine of the day, a healthy sleep rhythm, social contacts, movement. It is all difficult because of the lockdown. The second point is even more significant, and makes the situation even worse: half of the patients said that they do not get any help due to the coronavirus pandemic," Friedewald said.

The 2020 Depression Barometer interviewed 5,178 people between the ages of 18 and 69.

Almost half (48 percent) of the interviewed people with depression said that they had canceled their appointments with doctors during the spring lockdown, and every tenth said they had canceled their previously planned hospitalizations. Another 13 percent said that, out of fear for their health, they had to cancel the appointment with the doctor themselves. About 14 percent used a telephone or computer for the medical consultations for the first time ever.

While 58 percent of citizens said that they can see positive side of the changed circumstances in their lives (for example, they can spend more time with their family, etc.), only 38 percent of people with depression can see any advantage in this situation. This condition continued even weeks after the lockdown was canceled - in July 2020, almost 70 percent of the patients with depression said that they felt depressed, among the rest of the citizens, it was 36 percent who said the same.

Answering the question� about how people with depression assess the second lockdown in Germany, which began on November 2, as dramatically as the first, Friedewald told Sputnik that in any case, this made their life difficult again. However she expressed hope that the medical care would be more stable and the necessary programs would be preserved in the clinics.