Half of Europeans Seek Reforms in Public Administration, Education - Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

Half of EU citizens believe that reforms are needed in their countries, particularly, in education, public administration and public health, a fresh Eurobarometer survey showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Half of EU citizens believe that reforms are needed in their countries, particularly, in education, public administration and public health, a fresh Eurobarometer survey showed on Friday.

"To increase confidence in their country's public administration, Europeans think that it should be less bureaucratic (52%) and more transparent (44%) about decisions and the use of public funds ...

Europeans think that reforms are most needed in public health (56%) and education (50%)," the pollster said.

Moreover, in 11 EU member states, over 60% of citizens called for reforms in public health, and around one third of respondents pointed out the need to develop more digital services and more user-friendly e-government services.

The telephone survey was carried out by Ipsos for the European Commission from April 3-18. The pool of respondents included 25,631 citizens in all 27 EU member states.