Half Of French Adult Population Given First Dose Of COVID Vaccine - Government

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:09 PM

Over 50% of adults in France have received their first shot against COVID-19, Gabriel Attal, the French government spokesman, said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Over 50% of adults in France have received their first shot against COVID-19, Gabriel Attal, the French government spokesman, said on Wednesday.

France extended its vaccination campaign to the entire adult population on May 31. As the health ministry reported on Tuesday, over 26 million people received the first shot, while 11 million underwent the full vaccination.

"Today we are exceeding 50% of adult French people who received the first dose. Thus, by Wednesday evening half of the adult French people will get at least one shot," Attal said during a briefing.

According to the official, the first phase of lifting restrictions, which started on May 19 and includes opening restaurants, terraces, theaters, movie theaters and museums, was successful.

Attal added that at the same time, several provinces such as Occitania and New Aquitaine are witnessing a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

In late February, French President Emmanuel Macron said the country will provide conditions for the vaccination of all people who want it by late summer.

