Half Of French Aircraft Carrier Crew Have Coronavirus: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:48 PM

Half of French aircraft carrier crew have coronavirus: ministry

Nearly half of the 2,300 sailors who were aboard France's aircraft carrier and support craft when a coronavirus outbreak occurred at sea have tested positive for the virus, the defence minister said Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Nearly half of the 2,300 sailors who were aboard France's aircraft carrier and support craft when a coronavirus outbreak occurred at sea have tested positive for the virus, the defence minister said Friday.

With 2,010 tests conducted so far, 1,081 have come back positive, Florence Parly told parliament.

Of the total, 545 sailors had coronavirus symptoms and 24 were being treated in hospital, including one receiving intensive care, she said.

Those who tested negative were in quarantine.

Last week, it was decided to bring the Charles-de-Gaulle home 10 days early from a deployment in the Atlantic after some crew members showed coronavirus symptoms.

The carrier with some 1,700 crew had helicopters and fighter jets on board and was accompanied by two frigates -- one for aerial defence and the other an anti-submarine vessel.

The origins of the outbreak remain a mystery. The crew of the carrier, on a three-month deployment, had not been in contact with any outsiders since a stopover in Brest in northwest France from March 13 to 16.

The virus is thought to have a two-week incubation period -- from infection to a positive test. The virus was first detected on the aircraft carrier on April 7.

