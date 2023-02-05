Half of Germans Believe Their Country Accepts Too Many Refugees - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) A bit over the half of Germans believe that their country have accepted too many refugees, a survey conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper found on Sunday.

According to the poll, 51% of respondents think that Germany have taken too many refugees, with another 33% saying that their number is adequate. Some 11% of people believe that Germany have to accept even more people seeking refuge, the survey also showed.

As many as 1,003 people took part in the poll.

In 2022, Germany received the largest number of applications for asylum since 2016, with around 244.000 people applying for asylum protection in the country, which is by 28% more that the previous year, according to the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees. The office also registered around 1.04 million Ukrainians, who came to Germany last year fleeing the conflict in their own country. According to the EU rules, they have got temporary protection and, thus, do not need to apply for asylum.