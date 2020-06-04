UrduPoint.com
Half Of Israel Citizens Support Plans To Annex Palestine's West Bank Territory - Poll

Thu 04th June 2020

Precisely half of Israeli nationals are in favor of the country's plans to annex territories in the West Bank, namely Judea and Samaria, a fresh poll showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Precisely half of Israeli nationals are in favor of the country's plans to annex territories in the West Bank, namely Judea and Samaria, a fresh poll showed on Wednesday.

Israel's plans to begin annexing land in the West Bank follows in the wake of US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century, which proposed a two-state solution in the region that would allow for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state. However, the Arab side has rejected the deal outright, as it would recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

According to the poll conducted by the Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute, dubbed Israeli Voice Index, 25 percent of respondents supported annexation with the US administration's involvement, while another 25 percent said they were in favor of extending Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank without Washington's participation.

A further 31 percent of Israelis expressed disapproval of the government's plans to annex the aforementioned lands and 19 percent of respondents said they did not know how to respond.

Tel Aviv's move was backed by 57 percent of Jewish Israelis and by 16.

5 percent by Arab Israelis, according to the survey.

The majority of respondents - 58 percent - believe that Palestinians will start a third Intifada uprising if Israel extends its sovereignty over the West Bank.

The poll was conducted on the internet and by telephone from May 27-31 among some 622 voters, with a margin of error not exceeding 3.7 percent.

In December 1987, after more than 20 years of military occupation by Israel, a grassroots uprising broke out in Gaza and the West Bank, which came to be known as the First Intifada. From the outset, the Israeli military sought to violently suppress the protests. From 1987 to 1993, nearly 2,000 Palestinians were killed and tens of thousands injured.

In late September 2000, a new wave of protests and violence swept across the Palestinian territory after Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, protected by a heavy police escort. This led to five days of relentless clashes between the Israelis and the Palestinians across the occupied territory, which came to be known as the Second Intifada, or the Al-Aqsa Intifada, leaving at least 50 people dead and some 1,500 injured, most of them Palestinians.

