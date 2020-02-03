UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Half Of Israeli Jews View US Peace Plan Publication As Meddling In Israeli Election - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:53 PM

Half of Israeli Jews View US Peace Plan Publication as Meddling in Israeli Election - Poll

Nearly half of Israeli Jews believe that the publication of the United States' so-called deal of the century on the Middle East settlement constitutes US interference in the Israeli election slated for March 2, a fresh poll revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Nearly half of Israeli Jews believe that the publication of the United States' so-called deal of the century on the Middle East settlement constitutes US interference in the Israeli election slated for March 2, a fresh poll revealed.

Under the peace plan, unveiled by US President Donald Trump on January 28, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." A demilitarized Palestinian state, in turn, is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy." The right of return of Palestinian refugees to their ancestral land remains off the table. The peace plan has predictably triggered a strong backlash from Palestine, which insists on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having East Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital.

According to the poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute, 68 percent of Israeli Arabs see the publication of the peace plan as interference in the Israeli electoral process.

".

..among the Jews slightly less than half (46%) view it that way. A segmentation of the Jewish sample by self-placement on the right-center-left spectrum reveals a majority who perceive external interference on the left and in the center (78% and 69%), compared to a minority holding that view among those defining themselves as right-wing (33.5%)," the survey revealed.

As much as 45.5 percent of Jewish respondents believe that Israel should agree on the recognition of a Palestinian state in accordance with Trump's plan, and only 44 percent of the Arabs think this way.

The reason for such a low support for Palestine's recognition among the Arabs "is apparently the mention of President Trump in the body of the question, given the widespread perception that the U.S. president is not a fair arbitrator on the issue of the conflict but instead is biased toward the Israeli side," the poll said.

The survey was conducted from January 26-28 just before the details of the peace plan were revealed. A total of 638 men and women were interviewed in Hebrew and 124 in Arabic on the internet and by telephone.

Related Topics

Election Century Internet Israel Palestine Minority Democracy Trump Bank Jerusalem United States Middle East January March Women Jew From Refugee Billion Arab

Recent Stories

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

13 minutes ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

13 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.