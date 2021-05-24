UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Half Of Italians Approve Of Draghi's Performance After First 100 Days In Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Half of Italians Approve of Draghi's Performance After First 100 Days in Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) At 100 days in office, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's job approval rating hovered around the 50% mark, a poll published Monday showed.

The former EU central banker's performance was viewed favorably by 50.

6% of people sampled in a Quorum/YouTrend survey for Sky TG24, but his personal approval rating was below that of his predecessor.

Guiseppe Conte landed on top of the chart with 34.7%, trailed by Draghi with 32.8%. Embattled former Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini scored 19% in the poll, which was conducted among 807 people from May 20-21.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Job May From Top

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

2 hours ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.