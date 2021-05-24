(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) At 100 days in office, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's job approval rating hovered around the 50% mark, a poll published Monday showed.

The former EU central banker's performance was viewed favorably by 50.

6% of people sampled in a Quorum/YouTrend survey for Sky TG24, but his personal approval rating was below that of his predecessor.

Guiseppe Conte landed on top of the chart with 34.7%, trailed by Draghi with 32.8%. Embattled former Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini scored 19% in the poll, which was conducted among 807 people from May 20-21.