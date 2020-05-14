ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) More than half of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak in Italy have since been discharged after undergoing treatment, according to data released by the Department of Civil Protection on Wednesday.

In the country's daily COVID-19 statistical bulletin, the authorities confirmed that 3,502 more people have been discharged over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of individuals who have recovered from the disease to 112,541.

Since the start of the outbreak, 222,104 positive tests have been reported in Italy. The daily rise to the case total on Wednesday was 888, a significant drop from the 1,402 new positive tests reported a day earlier.

A further 195 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, a slight rise from the 172 fatalities reported the day before.

On Tuesday, the Italian government announced that the country's regional authorities will have the choice to begin reopening small- and medium-sized businesses such as hairdressers, bars, and non-essential stores from next week.

The European country, which became the first epicenter of the outbreak outside of China, began easing its lockdown restrictions on May 4, giving citizens permission to visit family members who are based in the same region.