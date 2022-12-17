UrduPoint.com

Half Of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

Water supply has been restored in the Ukrainian capital, while a third of residents are still without power and a half have no heating following the latest Russian strike against Ukrainian infrastructure, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Water supply has been restored in the Ukrainian capital, while a third of residents are still without power and a half have no heating following the latest Russian strike against Ukrainian infrastructure, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday.

On Friday, Ukraine's Hromadske Radio reported, citing Klitschko, that power and water supply in Kiev would be restored by Saturday morning.

"Water supply has been restored to all residents of the capital. Half of Kiev residents already have heating, and we are working to restore it to all residents of the city. Two-thirds of Kiev have been reconnected to power supply," the mayor said on Telegram.

Klitschko added that blackouts were still in place as there was a significant power generation deficit, and rationing would continue.

On Saturday morning, the mayor said that the capital's metro system was back in service after trains stopped running and stations started working as shelters following nationwide air raid warnings on Friday.

Ukraine's energy utility Ukrenergo said on Saturday that the country was still facing a grave power generation deficit after recent air strikes, with power grids struggling to withstand rain and snow, frost and strong winds that cover the lines with ice.

Ukraine is continuing to bring the power generation at nuclear power plants to planned capacity levels, Ukrenergo said, adding that thermal power plants were gradually restoring operation and hydroelectric power plants were operating as planned.

Meanwhile, Lviv region is facing critical power shortages, local administration head Maksym Kozytskyy said.

"The situation with power supply is critical, homes have no electricity for eight hours, with power supply available for less than four hours. Power generation in the region is at a half of what it must be at this time of year," Kozytskyy told the RADA Parliamentary broadcaster.

The official added that stabilization and emergency blackouts were in place in Lviv region, with electric-powered transport still operating.

On Tuesday, Kozytskyy said that the region was meeting only 60% of its power consumption needs.

Russia began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after a terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge, which Moscow blames on Ukraine's intelligence services. The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Snow Electricity Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Nuclear Metro Kiev October All Industry

Recent Stories

Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

8 minutes ago
 Tanveer designates quality education, teachers tra ..

Tanveer designates quality education, teachers training as top priority

8 minutes ago
 3 killed, 2 injured in road accident

3 killed, 2 injured in road accident

10 minutes ago
 Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pr ..

Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pre-pandemic

10 minutes ago
 Tunisian Legislative Polls Close With Low Turnout ..

Tunisian Legislative Polls Close With Low Turnout - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup

Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.