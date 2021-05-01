Half of Myanmar Could Live in Poverty by 2022 Due to Pandemic, Political Crisis - UN

The economic impact of the pandemic and a worsening security situation in Myanmar could double the number of people living in poverty there, meaning that roughly half of the population could be living in poverty by next year, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The economic impact of the pandemic and a worsening security situation in Myanmar could double the number of people living in poverty there, meaning that roughly half of the population could be living in poverty by next year, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said on Friday.

"After more than a decade of hard-won gains in the fight against poverty, the number of poor people in Myanmar could double as a result of the combined impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing political crisis," the UNDP said.

The warning is based on the results of a study entitled "COVID-19, Coup d'état and Poverty: Compounding Negative Shocks and Their Impact on Human Development in Myanmar.

" The study concluded that the pandemic has caused poverty rates to rise in the county by an estimated 11 percent, and that the worsening human rights situation in the country could drive it up by an additional 12 percent. Women and children are expected to be hit hardest by the rise in poverty.

Myanmar underwent a military coup in February of this year, resulting in allegations of human rights violations in the country, including the shooting and killing of peaceful protesters. On Thursday, the EU extended sanctions on those military officials responsible for the coup and human rights violations, in addition to having allocated $24.5 million towards humanitarian assistance in the country.