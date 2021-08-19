UrduPoint.com

Half Of People In UK Support Government's Resettlement Scheme For Afghan Refugees - Poll

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Just over half of the British public supports the government's plan to welcome up to 20,000 Afghan refugees who have been forced to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover earlier this week, according to data from a poll released Thursday.

According to a survey carried by the YouGov firm for The Times newspaper, 52% of the population said they support the resettlement scheme outlined on Wednesday, compared to 29% who said they would oppose, and 20% who are unsure.

Among political parties, Labour voters took the lead, with 69% supporting the idea of offering safe harbor to up to 5,000 Afghan nationals in the UK per year for four years, with priority for women, children, and religious minorities.

 

The poll showed, however, that the vote among the ruling Conservative Party supporters was split, with 45% in favor of the plan and 40% against.

Asked if they think the UK has a moral obligation to offer asylum to Afghans fleeing the Taliban, 48% of the 1,703 adults surveyed on August 17-18 said "yes," while 36% said "no."

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. The takeover resulted in many trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

