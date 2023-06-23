Open Menu

Half Of Poles Support Holding Referendum On EU-Proposed Migrant Relocation Plan - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Half of Poles Support Holding Referendum on EU-Proposed Migrant Relocation Plan - Poll

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Half of Polish citizens want their country to hold a referendum on the EU-proposed migration relocation scheme, a poll conducted by the Social Changes laboratory said on Friday.

Two weeks ago, the European Union reached an agreement on a migration policy reform after years of negotiations. Under the proposed scheme, the member states that refuse to let in qualified migrants would be obliged to pay 20,000 Euros ($21,700) per person into a EU refugee fund. Poland was one of the two nations that voted against the plan. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the chairman of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), announced that Poland would hold the referendum on the scheme.

Less than a third, 31%, of respondents said they "strongly support" the idea of holding the referendum, and 19% said they "somewhat support" it. At the same time, 21% of Poles said that they "strongly oppose" the initiative, while 14% said they "somewhat oppose" it.

PiS' voters are more in favor of the popular vote than others, with 73% of them supporting their leader's initiative. Voters of the far-right and Eurosceptic party Confederation Liberty and Independence comes in second with 59%. The same 59% of supporters of Civic Coalition, the largest opposition movement are against the referendum.

The poll was conducted among 1,041 people from June 16-19 via computer-assisted web interviewing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote European Union Same Independence Poland June From Refugee Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

7 minutes ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

37 minutes ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

38 minutes ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

1 hour ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

3 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World