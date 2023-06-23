Half of Poles Support Holding Referendum on EU-Proposed Migrant Relocation Plan - Poll

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Half of Polish citizens want their country to hold a referendum on the EU-proposed migration relocation scheme, a poll conducted by the Social Changes laboratory said on Friday.

Two weeks ago, the European Union reached an agreement on a migration policy reform after years of negotiations. Under the proposed scheme, the member states that refuse to let in qualified migrants would be obliged to pay 20,000 Euros ($21,700) per person into a EU refugee fund. Poland was one of the two nations that voted against the plan. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the chairman of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), announced that Poland would hold the referendum on the scheme.

Less than a third, 31%, of respondents said they "strongly support" the idea of holding the referendum, and 19% said they "somewhat support" it. At the same time, 21% of Poles said that they "strongly oppose" the initiative, while 14% said they "somewhat oppose" it.

PiS' voters are more in favor of the popular vote than others, with 73% of them supporting their leader's initiative. Voters of the far-right and Eurosceptic party Confederation Liberty and Independence comes in second with 59%. The same 59% of supporters of Civic Coalition, the largest opposition movement are against the referendum.

The poll was conducted among 1,041 people from June 16-19 via computer-assisted web interviewing.