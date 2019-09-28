UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Half Of Polling Stations Closed In Balkh Province In Northern Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Half of Polling Stations Closed in Balkh Province in Northern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Roughly a half of the polling stations in Balkh province in northern Afghanistan are closed as of Saturday morning, the Chairman of the Balkh Election Commission told Sputnik.

Only 158 out of 315 polling stations are open, the official said.

In the meantime, many polling stations are also reportedly closed throughout the country.

The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has repeatedly threatened to disrupt the election process. The group has recently carried out a series of attacks that have resulted in scores of deaths and injuries across the nation.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Threatened Balkh Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 September 201 ..

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

10 hours ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

11 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

10 hours ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.