Half of Polling Stations Closed in Balkh Province in Northern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Roughly a half of the polling stations in Balkh province in northern Afghanistan are closed as of Saturday morning, the Chairman of the Balkh Election Commission told Sputnik.

Only 158 out of 315 polling stations are open, the official said.

In the meantime, many polling stations are also reportedly closed throughout the country.

The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has repeatedly threatened to disrupt the election process. The group has recently carried out a series of attacks that have resulted in scores of deaths and injuries across the nation.