Half of Registered Texas Voters Cast Early Ballots in 2020 Election - Official State Data

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Half of registered voters in the state of Texas have already cast early votes for the US presidential election, data from the office of the Texas Secretary of State revealed on Thursday.

The data shows that 49.4 percent of registered voters in the battle ground state of Texas have already cast their ballots during the early voting period, which began on October 13 and ends on Friday.

As of Wednesday, 8.4 million Texans out of the 16.9 million registered voters in the state cast their votes, according to the data.

Moreover, this year's early voting turnout in Texas, as of Wednesday, is 94 percent of the total number of votes cast in the state for the 2016 presidential election, data shows.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, as of mid-day Thursday, leads nationally by 7.7 percent on average in the nine most recent surveys posted on poll aggregator Reaclearpolitics.com, dropping three points from where it stood more than a week ago. US President Trump currently leads in Texas by 2.6 percent.