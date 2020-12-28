UrduPoint.com
Half Of Russian Internet Users Consider COVID-19 Pandemic Difficult Period Of Life - Study

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:58 PM

Almost half of Russian internet users said the outgoing year 2020 completely changed their lives while the same number of people considered COVID-19 pandemic a very difficult lifetime experience, a study by the Russian social network Odnoklassniki (OK) in conjunction with the ResearchMe company showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020)

The study was conducted in December in an online survey of more than 1,100 adult internet users.

According to the study, 47 percent of respondents noted that 2020 completely changed their lives, especially those aged 18-24 (64 percent) and 25-34 (53 percent) answered this way. The users rated the way in which their lives changed on a ten-point scale: 33 percent of respondents called this year successful (rated from 6 to 10), while 41 percent called it unsuccessful (rated from 1 to 4).

The period of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic was generally called difficult by 48 percent of respondents. Among users aged under 24, 68 percent find it the most difficult year in their life.

More than a third of respondents (31 percent) said that they began to treat their friends and family more reverently, and 17 percent said they communicated more with their parents. In contrast, 35 percent of respondents said that they began to communicate with friends less often this year .

In addition, 22 percent said that they spent more time cooking.

