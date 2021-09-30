Half Of Russian Passport Seekers Come From Eastern Ukraine - Interior Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:15 AM
Half of over 500,000 applicants seeking Russian citizenship this year arrived from war-torn eastern Ukraine, the head of the Russian Interior Ministry's migration office said Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Half of over 500,000 applicants seeking Russian citizenship this year arrived from war-torn eastern Ukraine, the head of the Russian Interior Ministry's migration office said Wednesday.
"This is where the main flow (of immigrants) comes from, about 50% of applicants," Valentina Kazakova told a press conference.
She said that the number of people seeking Russian citizenship was on the rise in recent years. It has already passed the high of 500,000 seen in 2010.