UrduPoint.com

Half Of Russian Passport Seekers Come From Eastern Ukraine - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:15 AM

Half of Russian Passport Seekers Come From Eastern Ukraine - Interior Ministry

Half of over 500,000 applicants seeking Russian citizenship this year arrived from war-torn eastern Ukraine, the head of the Russian Interior Ministry's migration office said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Half of over 500,000 applicants seeking Russian citizenship this year arrived from war-torn eastern Ukraine, the head of the Russian Interior Ministry's migration office said Wednesday.

"This is where the main flow (of immigrants) comes from, about 50% of applicants," Valentina Kazakova told a press conference.

She said that the number of people seeking Russian citizenship was on the rise in recent years. It has already passed the high of 500,000 seen in 2010.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Ukraine Russia Citizenship From

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

35 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

35 minutes ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

50 minutes ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

50 minutes ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

1 hour ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.