Half of Russian Passport Seekers Come From Eastern Ukraine - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Half of over 500,000 applicants seeking Russian citizenship this year arrived from war-torn eastern Ukraine, the head of the Russian Interior Ministry's migration office said Wednesday.

"This is where the main flow (of immigrants) comes from, about 50% of applicants," Valentina Kazakova told a press conference.

She said that the number of people seeking Russian citizenship was on the rise in recent years. It has already passed the high of 500,000 seen in 2010.