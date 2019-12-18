Half of Russians Believe Last Normandy Four Summit Will Not Affect Donbas Situation - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Half of Russian nationals believe that the latest summit of the Normandy Four leaders will have no impact on the situation in conflict-torn Donbas, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed in a fresh poll.

On December 9, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany held talks in the Normandy Four format after a three-year hiatus to discuss the settlement of the Donbas crisis. Following the summit, the leaders adopted a joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related prisoners and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of troops.

According to the poll, 50 percent of respondents believe that the results of the summit will not affect the situation in the region in any way, while 35 percent believe that the summit will more likely have a positive effect. Four percent said that it will rather have a negative impact on the situation and 11 percent found it difficult to say.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they had heard about this summit, while 30 percent said that they knew nothing about these talks. Only 23 percent of respondents said that they were well informed about the summit, the poll revealed.

Over 50 percent of those polled called the current state of the Russian-Ukrainian relations rather bad, while 30 percent of respondents believe that it is neither good, nor bad.

Only 5 percent of respondents gave a positive assessment to the bilateral relations, and 12 percent did not answer the question.

Forty-three percent of respondents expressed belief that the relations of Russia and Ukraine would normalize in the future but no longer be fraternal and allied. At the same time, 19 percent of those polled believe that friendly, good-neighborly relations will be restored. Over 10 percent said that the relations would further deteriorate.

According to the poll, 29 percent of respondents are indifferent to the activity of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and 21 percent have a negative attitude toward him. Nearly 10 percent of those polled expressed positive attitude toward Zelenskyy, while 35 percent said they knew nothing about his activity.

As many as 67 percent of citizens, who are aware of the activities of the Ukrainian leader, believe that the relations between Russia and Ukraine have not changed since Zelenskyy assumed office, while 16 percent believe that they have improved. Only 9 percent think that the relations have deteriorated, and 8 percent of respondents found it difficult to say.

The VTsIOM-Sputnik nationwide survey was carried out on December 12. As many as 1,600 adults participated in the survey. The poll was carried out via phone interviews, with the margin of error not exceeding 2.5 percent.