MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) About a half of Russians believe that nothing threatens Russia's territorial integrity now, according to a poll by the VTsIOM pollster.

A total of 79 percent of Russians support the introduction of an amendment to the Constitution on the protection of the sovereignty and integrity of our country and the inviolability of the state border, 12 percent do not support the amendment.

About a half of the respondents (52 percent) said nothing now threatens Russia's territorial integrity; 39 percent were convinced that such threats exist.

"Those who are convinced of the existence of threats to the territorial integrity of Russia, most often named America as such (sets other countries against Russia, 29%), Ukraine (wants to return Crimea, 26%), China (wants to take away the Far East, 14% ), countries hostile to Russia (11%), as well as NATO (10%)," the poll said.

The all-Russian poll "VTsIOM-Sputnik" was conducted on May 29, 2021. The survey involved 1,600 Russians aged 18 and over.