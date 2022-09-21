Half of Russians See No Threat of Military Attack on Country, 41% Think Otherwise - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Half of Russians believe that there is no threat of a military attack on the country, while 41% think that the threat exists, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 9% of respondents found it difficult to answer.

Up to 62% of those who believe in the threat of the military attack think that it comes from the United States, 32% chose Ukraine and 26% pointed at Poland. Among the less popular answers were the United Kingdom with 18%, NATO and Germany with 8% each and the Baltic states with 4%.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on August 13 among 1,600 citizens aged 18 and over. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%, with a confidence level of 95%.