Half Of UK Residents Plan To Form 'Christmas Bubble' Amid Lockdown Rules Weakening - ONS

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Half of UK adults are planning to form a "Christmas bubble" over the festive period amid a brief easing of the country's social distancing rules to allow different households to mix, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

"Half of adults (50%) reported planning to form a Christmas bubble, with around 4 in 10 (38%) not planning to do so and 1 in 10 (12%) reporting they didn't know," the ONS said in a press release.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in November that up to three households in England, Scotland, and Wales would be allowed to form a "Christmas bubble" from December 23-27. According to the rules, households that form a bubble will be allowed to mix both indoors and outdoors.

The UK government has faced increased pressure over recent days to roll back the previous plans to ease social distancing measures over Christmas amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Johnson has previously said that banning households mixing over Christmas would be "inhumane," although the prime minister on Friday urged UK residents to limit their contact with people from outside their household before entering their "Christmas bubbles."

"If you are forming a Christmas Bubble, it's vital that from today, you minimise contact with people from outside your household," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care registered 35,383 new positive tests for COVID-19, a significant rise from the 25,161 new cases registered one day before. The spike in cases was blamed on a data entry delay that saw a backlog of unreported cases from Wales added at once.

The UK's coronavirus disease case total now stands in excess of 1.94 million and 76,287 people have died with COVID-19 listed on their death certificate, according to government data.

