Half Of Ukraine's Residents Against Ban Of Russian TV Channels - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) About 50 percent of Ukrainians consider the ban of Russian tv channels in the country a mistake, and a lot of Ukrainians want to watch TV in Russian, according to a poll conducted by the Social Monitoring center.

Banning certain Russian movies and actors is considered a mistake by 53.6 percent of poll participants, while 49.9 percent think the ban of Russian TV channels in Ukraine is also a mistake.

More than 39 percent of poll participants said they want to watch TV programs both in Russian and Ukrainian. Only 17 percent said they wanted to watch TV in Ukrainian only.

About 48 percent of Ukrainians think the ban on Russian social media limits citizens' rights.

The poll was conducted among more than 3,000 Ukrainian residents, with the exclusion of those living in the southeastern Donbas region.

Poll results were released on the Social Monitoring website on Monday.

In May 2019, Ukraine's then-President Petro Poroshenko signed a new language law that expanded the use of Ukrainian in public life. The law makes the use of Ukrainian mandatory for state and local authorities, educational institutions and the service sector. Moscow has criticized the legislative measures taken by Kiev, saying they targeted the Russian language, which is spoken by the vast majority of Ukrainian nationals and is native for many of them.

At the end of last month, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev qualified Kiev's recently adopted legislation ordering the service sector to switch to exclusively using Ukrainian language as a continuation of russophobic actions by politicians who receive instructions from the United States.

