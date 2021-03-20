LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Half of the United Kingdom's adult population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Saturday.

"Yesterday we vaccinated more people than any day yet. I'm delighted to be able to say that we've now vaccinated HALF of all adults in the UK.

The vaccine is a national success story & our way out of this pandemic. When you get the call, get the jab," Hancock tweeted.

The country is currently vaccinating those over 50. Since the beginning of the mass vaccination drive in February, the UK has inoculated over 26 million people with the first dose, and more than 2 million with the second one, according to the UK Department of Health and Social Care.