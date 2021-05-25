UrduPoint.com
Half Of US Adults Fully Vaccinated Against Covid: W. House

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:28 PM

Half of all US adults will have received full Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, the White House said, marking another huge milestone in the fight against the pandemic

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Half of all US adults will have received full Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, the White House said, marking another huge milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

"Today, the United States will reach 50 percent of American adults fully vaccinated," a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

More than half a million Americans have died from the coronavirus but the country is now a world leader in rolling out vaccinations.

