Half Of US Adults Fully Vaccinated Against Covid: W. House
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:28 PM
Half of all US adults will have received full Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, the White House said, marking another huge milestone in the fight against the pandemic
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :
"Today, the United States will reach 50 percent of American adults fully vaccinated," a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
More than half a million Americans have died from the coronavirus but the country is now a world leader in rolling out vaccinations.