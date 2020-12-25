UrduPoint.com
Half Of US Adults Say History To Judge Trump As 'Failed President' - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:28 AM

Half of US Adults Say History to Judge Trump as 'Failed President' - Poll

Fifty percent of Americans expect that historians examining the past four years will likely label President Donald Trump a failure, a USA Today/ Suffolk University poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Fifty percent of Americans expect that historians examining the past four years will likely label President Donald Trump a failure, a USA Today/ Suffolk University poll revealed on Thursday.

"Asked how history would judge Trump's presidency, 16% predict he will be seen as a great president, 13% as a good president, 16% as a fair president, and 50% as a failed president. Five percent are undecided," a release summarizing the poll said.

Trump's ratings are more sharply negative than the ones former president Barack Obama, himself a controversial president, received when he left office four years ago, the report said.

In the final days of Obama's eight-year presidency, a USA Today/Suffolk Poll found that half of Americans predicted history would view Obama in a positive light, with 18% calling him a great president and 32% a good one.

Just 23 percent called him a failed president, the report added.

The latest poll reflected concerns over actions by Trump as he prepares to leave the White House, such as the president's refusal to concede his loss to former Vice President Joe Biden and hints that Trump will break with tradition by not attending Biden's January inauguration, according to the report.

USA Today also cited media reports that Trump is mulling whether to pardon himself and family members from criminal liability in future prosecutions as another source of concern.

However, the poll also reflected an explosive partisan divide between Republicans and Democrats that characterized the Trump presidency.

Americans by an overwhelming 70%-26% say it is time for Trump to concede the election now, even as Republicans by a double digit margin (57-37 percent) say Trump should not admit defeat, the report said.

