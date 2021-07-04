WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Fifty percent of US citizens approve how President Joe Biden handles his job, a poll by ABC news and The Washington Post published on Sunday said.

According to the survey, 42% of the respondents disapproved of Biden as president and another 8% had no opinion.

In addition, Biden is overall approved in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic (62%). Another 31% opposed his policies in this regard and 7% did not have an opinion on the issue.

In contrast, most of the respondents do not approve Biden's policies on crime and handling of the immigration situation at the US-Mexico border - 48% and 51%, respectively.

Only 33% said that they approved the president's way to resolve the border issue in spite of the increasing number of migrants trying to cross into the US, while 38% are satisfied with how Biden handles the issue of crime.

The nationwide survey was conducted from June 27-30 via a phone interview of 907 people aged 18 and over with a margin of error at +/- 3.5%.