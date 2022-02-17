UrduPoint.com

Half Of US Medical Care Workers Report Worse Mental Health Since Pandemic Began - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 08:26 PM

About half of all US health care workers feel their mental health has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, now in its third year, a new Morning Consult/Axios poll revealed on Thursday

"That toll is severe," Morning Consult said in a report on the poll. "Roughly one in two health care workers said their mental health has worsened during the pandemic... Three in four said their work has made them tired since COVID-19 emerged two years ago."

Yet, for all public acknowledgment of the issue, the survey suggests many health care workers have not received much tangible support from their employers during the pandemic, the report said.

"Roughly two in five health care workers, for example, said that a raise had helped keep them happy at work, but another 29% said they hadn't been offered one. They were twice as likely to say caregiver support was effective... but more than half said their employer didn't offer such aid at all," the report added.

The data was drawn from a survey of 1,000 health care workers, according to the report.

