UrduPoint.com

Half Of US Registered Voters View FBI Raid Of Trump Residence As 'Legal,' 'Proper' - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Half of US Registered Voters View FBI Raid of Trump Residence as 'Legal,' 'Proper' - Poll

Fifty-two percent of US registered voters see the FBI's August 8 raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence as "part of a legal and proper investigation" into whether the former president was involved in wrongdoing, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal out Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Fifty-two percent of US registered voters see the FBI's August 8 raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence as "part of a legal and proper investigation" into whether the former president was involved in wrongdoing, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal out Thursday.

In contrast, 41% saw the raid as part of a witch hunt led by Democrats and the Biden administration. Of this group, four in five respondents were Republicans.

While 51% of overall voters said the raid would not impact the likelihood that they would vote in the upcoming midterm elections, 64% of Republicans said they would be more likely to vote.

The poll was conducted on August 17-25 by Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, surveying 1,313 registered voters.

Related Topics

Vote Trump August Democrats FBI

Recent Stories

Ali Hassan Sajid elected as President of KDLA

Ali Hassan Sajid elected as President of KDLA

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Russia, China Will Not Let West Provok ..

Lavrov Says Russia, China Will Not Let West Provoke Them in Asia-Pacific

3 minutes ago
 Some 8-12 IAEA Experts to Remain at ZNPP - Enehoda ..

Some 8-12 IAEA Experts to Remain at ZNPP - Enehodar City Authorities

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab pays tributes to Ali Geelani ..

Chief Minister Punjab pays tributes to Ali Geelani

3 minutes ago
 River Indus continues to run in high flood

River Indus continues to run in high flood

3 minutes ago
 Webb Telescope Takes First Ever Direct Image of Ex ..

Webb Telescope Takes First Ever Direct Image of Exoplanet Outside Solar System - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.