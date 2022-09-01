Half of US Registered Voters View FBI Raid of Trump Residence as 'Legal,' 'Proper' - Poll

Fifty-two percent of US registered voters see the FBI's August 8 raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence as "part of a legal and proper investigation" into whether the former president was involved in wrongdoing, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal out Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Fifty-two percent of US registered voters see the FBI's August 8 raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence as "part of a legal and proper investigation" into whether the former president was involved in wrongdoing, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal out Thursday.

In contrast, 41% saw the raid as part of a witch hunt led by Democrats and the Biden administration. Of this group, four in five respondents were Republicans.

While 51% of overall voters said the raid would not impact the likelihood that they would vote in the upcoming midterm elections, 64% of Republicans said they would be more likely to vote.

The poll was conducted on August 17-25 by Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, surveying 1,313 registered voters.