Half Of US States To Open Up Vaccine Eligibility To All Adults By Mid-April - White House

Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:48 PM

About half of the 50 US states plan to open up vaccination eligibility to all adults by the middle of April, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said during a briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) About half of the 50 US states plan to open up vaccination eligibility to all adults by the middle of April, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said during a briefing on Friday.

"Forty six states and the District of Columbia have already announced plans to open up eligibility no later than May 1," Zients said. "About half the states will open up eligibility to all adults by mid-April.

"

Zients said 14 states at present have opened up eligibility to all adults or have plans to do so in the next week while 12 additional states will open up eligibility by April 15.

White House also shared its plans to increase the number of active duty troops engaged in the vaccination across the United States from 2900 to over 6000 in the coming weeks.

More than 44 million people have been fully vaccinated in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

