Half of US Voters Back Impeachment Want Trump Removed From Office - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Half of American voters have had enough of Donald Trump and now want Congress to remove president from office, a new poll commissioned by CNN revealed on Tuesday.

"Fifty percent support impeaching Trump and removing him from office," a press release summarizing the poll stated. At the same time, support levels for the president remains unaffected."

Overall, 41 percent still approve of Trump's job performance while 57 percent disapprove, similar to his ratings in early September and August polls conducted before the US House of Representatives formally launched an impeachment inquiry in late September, the release said.

In addition, 50 percent of those surveyed said Trump's explanation of his contacts with Ukraine - the basis of the House impeachment effort - are mostly false, the release added.

While other polls have shown support for impeachment inching beyond the 50 percent mark, the latest poll marks a new high for impeachment for CNN surveys, according to the release.