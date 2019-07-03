Half of US Voters Dismiss Trump N. Korea Outreach as Political Posturing - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

American voters are skeptical that President Donald Trump's meeting with South Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in which the two leaders agreed to reopen negotiations on nuclear disarmament, represents a step toward peace on the divided peninsula, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) American voters are skeptical that President Donald Trump 's meeting with South Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in which the two leaders agreed to reopen negotiations on nuclear disarmament, represents a step toward peace on the divided peninsula, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Wednesday.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 42 percent of likely US voters think Trump's weekend meeting with Kim was a step toward peace," the poll said.

"But 50 percent say instead that it was just political posturing that will have no long-term benefit for the United States."

On Sunday, Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot on North Korean soil when he crossed the line in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

Following a hastily arranged 45-minute meeting with North Korea's leader, Trump said the two had agreed to restart talks on a deal for North Korea to give up nuclear weapons in exchange easing of economic sanctions.