UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Half Of US Voters Dismiss Trump N. Korea Outreach As Political Posturing - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:53 PM

Half of US Voters Dismiss Trump N. Korea Outreach as Political Posturing - Poll

American voters are skeptical that President Donald Trump's meeting with South Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in which the two leaders agreed to reopen negotiations on nuclear disarmament, represents a step toward peace on the divided peninsula, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) American voters are skeptical that President Donald Trump's meeting with South Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in which the two leaders agreed to reopen negotiations on nuclear disarmament, represents a step toward peace on the divided peninsula, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Wednesday.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 42 percent of likely US voters think Trump's weekend meeting with Kim was a step toward peace," the poll said.

"But 50 percent say instead that it was just political posturing that will have no long-term benefit for the United States."

On Sunday, Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot on North Korean soil when he crossed the line in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

Following a hastily arranged 45-minute meeting with North Korea's leader, Trump said the two had agreed to restart talks on a deal for North Korea to give up nuclear weapons in exchange easing of economic sanctions.

Related Topics

Exchange Nuclear Trump United States North Korea Kim Jong Sunday

Recent Stories

French Firefighters Pledge Summer-Long Strike Will ..

2 minutes ago

UN Concerned by Military Exchanges Between Syria a ..

3 minutes ago

Mass Grave of IS Victims Discovered Near Syria's R ..

3 minutes ago

IMF Approves $6Bln Loan to Pakistan to Support Sus ..

9 minutes ago

Indian hand in Barnala Incident cannot be ruled ou ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Abdullah bi ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.