Half of US Voters Say Police Mistreatment of Blacks Bigger Problem Than Crime - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) A slim majority of American voters surveyed in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd now say that mistreatment of African-Americans by law enforcement has become a more serious issue confronting the nation than inner-city crime, a new poll by Rasmussen Reports showed on Monday.

"Belief that blacks are treated unfairly by police and that police discrimination is a bigger issue than inner city crime have jumped to new highs," Rasmussen said in a press release. "[Fifty-one] 51% of likely US voters now believe black Americans receive unfair treatment from the police.

Thirty-two percent (32%) disagree, while 16% are not sure."

The poll asked likely voters two questions: "Do most black Americans receive unfair treatment from the police? [and] Which is a bigger problem in America today - police discrimination against minorities or the level of crime in low-income inner city communities?" the release said.

Streets in US cities and towns over the weekend filled with demonstrations against allegations of systemic racism and police brutality toward African-Americans, as anger continued to swell over the May 23 death of Floyd while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis.