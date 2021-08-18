UrduPoint.com

Half Of US Workers Favor Employer Vaccine Mandates, One-Third Oppose - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:18 PM

Employer mandates for that all workers be vaccinated provoke strong reactions for and against, despite approval by a slim majority of 52 percent, a new Gallup revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Employer mandates for that all workers be vaccinated provoke strong reactions for and against, despite approval by a slim majority of 52 percent, a new Gallup revealed on Wednesday.

"US workers hold strong opinions on employer vaccination requirements, with two-thirds saying they either strongly favor (36percent) or strongly oppose (29 percent) these. Overall, employees are more likely to favor such mandates, with 52 percent saying they are in favor, 38 percent opposed and 10 percent neutral," a press release explaining the poll said.

Gallup first asked about employee vaccination requirements in May. Since then, there has been an increase in the percentage who "strongly favor" them, from 29 percent to 36 percent.

The total percentage of employees who either strongly favor or simply favor vaccination requirements is up from 46 percent to 52 percent, the release said.

Over this time, the percentage opposed has held steady while the percentage claiming neutrality has declined five points to 10 percent, the release added.

The results are based on a July 19-26 COVID-19 tracking survey of a representative sample of US adults. The survey was issued before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance in response to the spread of the coronavirus' Delta variant, according to the release.

