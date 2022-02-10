UrduPoint.com

Half Of World's Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - European Commissioner For Health

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Half of World's Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - European Commissioner for Health

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Half of the world's population is currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but further actions to support the progress made in the global vaccination campaign are still needed, European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides said on Wednesday.

"We are now at the stage where 50% of the world's population has been fully vaccinated. And Europe has helped with over 1.7 billion doses, I think, exported to 165 different countries. But, I've said it before and I've said it in my opening remarks today, that delivering vaccines is not enough, we need to ensure that we are actually having vaccinations," she said at the Global Health Ministerial Conference in France, which was broadcast by EU services.

Kyriakides noted that it is exactly what the European Commission is working on.

"We are now preparing a vaccine support package, especially for Africa, where the vaccination rate is still very low," she stressed.

In addition, Kyriakides noted that the European Commission has been working very closely with EU member states, manufacturers and the COVAX initiative to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines can be distributed predictably when emergencies occur.

In November 2021, Kyriakides said that about half of COVID-19 vaccines produced in the European Union were exported. In December 2021, the European Union set a new goal of having 70% of the world's population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-2022.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe France European Union Progress November December Billion

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

2 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

2 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

2 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

2 hours ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>