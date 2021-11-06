UrduPoint.com

Half Of World's Population Will Be Exposed To Flooding, Storms, Tsunamis By 2030: UN Chief Warns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:32 AM

Half of world's population will be exposed to flooding, storms, tsunamis by 2030: UN Chief warns

Warning that by 2030, half of world's population will be exposed to flooding, storms and tsunamis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the international community to raise awareness about these threats and share measures for decreasing risks

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Warning that by 2030, half of world's population will be exposed to flooding, storms and tsunamis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the international community to raise awareness about these threats and share measures for decreasing risks.

We can build on progress achieved, ranging from better outreach to tsunami-exposed communities around the world, to the inclusion of a tsunami programme in the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, the UN chief said said in a message marking the 2021 World Tsunami Awareness Day.

He cautioned, however that the risks remain immense.� Rising sea levels caused by the climate emergency will further exacerbate the destructive power of tsunamis, Guterres said.

We must limit warming to 1.5 degrees over pre-industrial averages and invest at scale in the resilience of coastal communities. Rapid urbanization and growing tourism in regions prone to tsunamis, are also putting even more people in harms way.

For the UN chief, science, international cooperation, preparedness and early action must be at the centre of all efforts to keep people and communities safer.

Boosting support to developing countries and improving detection and early warning is critical. In the face of increasing complex global crises, we need to be better prepared, he said.

In 2021, World Tsunami Awareness Day is promoting the " Sendai Seven Campaign ,specifically the target that looks to enhance international cooperation to developing countries.

The Secretary-General concludes his message with an appeal to deliver on the Sendai Framework, and, together, build resilience against all disasters.

Tsunamis are rare events but can be extremely deadly, the UN pointed out.

In the past 100 years, 58 of them have claimed more than 260,000 lives, or an average of 4,600 per disaster - more than any other natural hazard.

The highest number of deaths occurred in the Indian Ocean tsunami of December 2004, that caused an estimated 227,000 fatalities across 14 countries. Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand were the hardest hit.

Just three weeks after the disaster, the international community came together in Kobe, Japan, and adopted the 10-year Hyogo Framework for Action, the first comprehensive global agreement on disaster risk reduction.

They also created the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System , which uses seismographic and sea-level monitoring stations to send alerts to national tsunami information centres.

After the Hyogo Framework for Action expired, in 2014, the world adopted the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 , outlining seven clear targets and four priorities to prevent and reduce disaster risks.

Related Topics

India Tsunami World Thailand United Nations Sri Lanka Kobe Sendai Progress Indonesia Japan December All From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

18 minutes ago
 Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

26 seconds ago
 ATP Paris Masters results -- 1st update

ATP Paris Masters results -- 1st update

28 seconds ago
 SCBA demands amendment in law on judges' appointme ..

SCBA demands amendment in law on judges' appointment

31 seconds ago
 P&SHD joins hands with public, private schools for ..

P&SHD joins hands with public, private schools for measles rubella campaign

38 seconds ago
 New Zealand Prime Minister says trade won't trump ..

New Zealand Prime Minister says trade won't trump China rights concerns

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.