UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Half Of Yemeni Children Under 5 At Risk Of Acute Malnutrition In 2021 - UN

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Half of Yemeni Children Under 5 at Risk of Acute Malnutrition in 2021 - UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Acute malnutrition threatens half of Yemeni children under five years old in 2021 as the war-hit country consolidates its position of one of the world's most dangerous places for kids to grow up, the United Nations said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, UNICEF, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization published a food security report on Yemen.

"Nearly 2.3 million children under the age of five in Yemen are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021 ... Of these, 400,000 are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition and could die if they do not receive urgent treatment," the four UN agencies said.

The projection comes on the back of the age group seeing acute malnutrition and severe acute malnutrition up by 16 percent and 22 percent, respectively, in 2020.

Severe acute malnutrition thus neared record levels since the conflict escalated in 2015.

Malnutrition, the UN warns, poses a serious threat to a child's development, especially during the first two years of their life, often causing irreversible damage.

"The increasing number of children going hungry in Yemen should shock us all into action. More children will die with every day that passes without action. Humanitarian organizations need urgent predictable resources and unhindered access to communities on the ground to be able to save lives," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.

The humanitarian response, meanwhile, remains "critically underfunded," according to the press release.

Related Topics

World United Nations Agriculture Yemen 2015 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

1 minute ago

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Ullah Tarar arr ..

13 minutes ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.