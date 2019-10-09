UrduPoint.com
Halle Attack Committed By 27-Year-Old Neo-Nazi German Citizen - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:54 PM

The shooting near a synagogue in the German city of Halle was perpetrated by Stephan Balliet - 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen - who broadcast his attack online, German media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The shooting near a synagogue in the German city of Halle was perpetrated by Stephan Balliet - 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen - who broadcast his attack online, German media reported.

According to the Bild newspaper, the video showed the murder of a bypasser and a visitor of a kebab cafe.

Halle police said that Wednesday's attack left two people killed and two more injured. A hand grenade was also reportedly thrown at a Jewish cemetery. Police have arrested the suspected gunman.

Later, another shooting was reported in the neighboring town of Landsberg.

Following the attack, police boosted security measures at train stations, airports and in synagogues across Germany.

